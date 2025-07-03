12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines compete in a tug-of-war match during a battalion field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2025. The field meet was executed to increase physical fitness, unit morale and esprit de corps. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)