    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet [Image 12 of 15]

    12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines compete in a tug-of-war match during a battalion field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2025. The field meet was executed to increase physical fitness, unit morale and esprit de corps. The Marines are with 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 9166610
    VIRIN: 250630-M-AO923-1347
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 12th LAAB Hosts a Battalion Field Meet [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12th LAAB, 12th MLR, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, USMC, Marines

