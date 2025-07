Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer Brayden Mccaw, a boarding officer at Coast guard Station Rochester, checks the expiration date on a fire extinguisher during a safety boarding on Lake Ontario, Saturday, July 5th, 2025. The boarding was during Operation Dry Water which is an annual national operation to stop boating under the influence. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)