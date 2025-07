Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer Brayden Mccaw (right), a boarding officer at Coast Guard Station Rochester, briefs the crew prior to getting underway for a patrol during Operation Dry Water, Saturday, July 5th, 2025. Station Rochester's crew teamed up with the New York State Police to conduct safety boardings over the holiday weekend . (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)