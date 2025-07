Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer Owen Chambers, a boarding team member at Coast Guard Station Rochester, steps back on to the station's 45-foot response boat after completing a safety boarding on Lake Ontario, Saturday, July 5th, 2025. The crew conducted multiple safety boardings over the holiday weekend as part of Operation Dry Water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)