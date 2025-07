Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Petty Officer Justin Leary, Officer in Charge of Station Rochester, moves to direct his crew prior to a safety boarding on Lake Ontario during Operation Dry Water, Saturday, July 5th, 2025. Operation Dry Water is a national campaign aimed at decreasing the number of boaters operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)