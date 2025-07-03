Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Color Guard participates in Fourth of July celebration [Image 6 of 6]

    11th MEU Color Guard participates in Fourth of July celebration

    YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Color Guard present the colors during an Independence Day celebration in Yorba Linda, California, July 4, 2025. The celebration honored the nation’s founding and the service of those who protect its freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 17:09
    Photo ID: 9166471
    VIRIN: 250704-M-BD441-2184
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, US
