11th MEU Color Guard participates in Fourth of July celebration

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alondra Garciaescot, administrative specialist assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stands during an Independence Day celebration in Yorba Linda, California, July 4, 2025. The celebration honored the nation’s founding and the service of those who protect its freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9166466
|VIRIN:
|250704-M-BD441-1536
|Resolution:
|4107x6161
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
