11th MEU Color Guard participates in Fourth of July celebration

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Color Guard present the colors during an Independence Day celebration in Yorba Linda, California, July 4, 2025. The celebration honored the nation’s founding and the service of those who protect its freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)