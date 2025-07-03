11th MEU Color Guard participates in Fourth of July celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cassandra Sandoval, administrative specialist assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, presents the colors during an Independence Day celebration in Yorba Linda, California, July 4, 2025. The celebration honored the nation’s founding and the service of those who protect its freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)