250629-N-CK669-1002 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 29, 2025) The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30), center, sails in formation alongside Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Gladiator (MCM 11), USS Dextrous (MCM 13), USS Devastator (MCM 6); Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142); Royal Navy Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel HMS Middleton (M34); as a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, flies overhead in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2025 04:17
|Photo ID:
|9166258
|VIRIN:
|250629-N-CK669-1002
|Resolution:
|6178x4119
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|BH
This work, U.K. Royal Navy, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Sail Together in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, by CPO Christopher J Krucke, identified by DVIDS