Date Taken: 06.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.06.2025 04:20 Photo ID: 9166257 VIRIN: 250629-A-KK952-1098 Resolution: 7760x5176 Size: 634.12 KB Location: BH

Web Views: 81 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.K. Royal Navy, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Sail Together in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Rafael Tapia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.