Date Taken: 06.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.06.2025 04:22 Photo ID: 9166246 VIRIN: 250629-A-KK952-1057 Resolution: 6805x4861 Size: 15.22 MB Location: BH

Web Views: 90 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.K. Royal Navy, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Sail Together in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Rafael Tapia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.