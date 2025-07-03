Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Royal Navy, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Sail Together in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility [Image 1 of 5]

    U.K. Royal Navy, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard Sail Together in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility

    BAHRAIN

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Christopher J Krucke 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250629-N-CK669-1007 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (June 29, 2025) The Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30), center, sails in formation alongside Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships USS Sentry (MCM 3), USS Gladiator (MCM 11), USS Dextrous (MCM 13), USS Devastator (MCM 6); Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142); Royal Navy Hunt-class mine countermeasures vessel HMS Middleton (M34); as a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, flies overhead in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Navy Ratings
    US Coast Guard
    Royal Navy
    5th Fleet
    CENTCOM

