    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment at Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment at Sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250702-N-AW546-1303 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 2, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, transports supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.06.2025 04:00
    Photo ID: 9166249
    VIRIN: 250702-N-AW546-1303
    Resolution: 2353x3294
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
