Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment at Sea

250702-N-AW546-1074 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 2, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, transports supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|07.02.2025
|07.06.2025 04:00
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
