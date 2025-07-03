Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250702-N-AW546-1214 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 2, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, transports supplies to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)