Damage Controlman Checks Halon

Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Seth Bombard, from Groton, Connecticut, checks the pressure gauges of halon bottles aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 19, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)