    Sailor Paints Anchor Chain [Image 6 of 9]

    Sailor Paints Anchor Chain

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    A Sailor paints the anchor chain on the fo'c'sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 19, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 9165972
    VIRIN: 250619-N-AS506-1117
    Resolution: 2168x3252
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Sailor Paints Anchor Chain [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

