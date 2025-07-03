Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Troubleshoot FLIR [Image 4 of 9]

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    From left, Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Izaac Patterson, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class, from Phoenix, Arizona, troubleshoot the forward-looking infrared system of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 18, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.05.2025 08:40
    Photo ID: 9165970
    VIRIN: 250618-N-AS506-1014
    Resolution: 3556x2371
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Sailors Troubleshoot FLIR [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

