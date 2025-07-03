Sailors Troubleshoot FLIR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Izaac Patterson, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class, from Phoenix, Arizona, troubleshoot the forward-looking infrared system of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 18, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)