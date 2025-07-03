USS Gridley Anti-Air Warfare

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Fire Controlman (Aegis) Zachary Weyant, from Groton, New York, stands watch as the Anti-Air Warfare Coordinator aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, June 18, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)