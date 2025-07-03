Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading [Image 27 of 34]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), pose for a group photo at the annual Independence Day celebration at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The unit provided ceremonial music as part of the event honoring the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 15:41
    Photo ID: 9165722
    VIRIN: 250704-A-OT114-1367
    Resolution: 7513x5009
    Size: 17.86 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading [Image 34 of 34], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading
    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    Declaration of Independence
    National Archives
    Featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download