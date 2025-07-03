Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier assigned to the The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), poses with family members at the annual Independence Day celebration at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The unit provided ceremonial music as part of the event honoring the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)