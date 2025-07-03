Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), perform during the annual Independence Day celebration at the National Archives in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The unit provided ceremonial music as part of the event honoring the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9165717
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-OT114-1327
|Resolution:
|5152x7728
|Size:
|15.15 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading [Image 34 of 34], by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.