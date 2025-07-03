Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading [Image 31 of 34]

    Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    Marines assigned to the Quantico Marine Band perform in front of the National Archives Museum, Washington D.C., July 4, 2025. The performance was part of the annual Independence Day celebration highlighting the nation’s founding at the National Archives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 15:40
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Independence Day
    National Archives
    Featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    USMCnews
    armynewswire

