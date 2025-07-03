Marines assigned to the Quantico Marine Band perform in front of the National Archives Museum, Washington D.C., July 4, 2025. The performance was part of the annual Independence Day celebration highlighting the nation’s founding at the National Archives. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9165726
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-OT114-1419
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|14.16 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fife and Drum Corps Performs at Declaration of Independence Reading [Image 34 of 34], by SSG Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.