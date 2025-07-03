U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. John Nelson (left) is interviewed by KYMA-TV at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 39th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9165596
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-GD561-9100
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes local Independence Day celebration, Soldiers recognized [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes local Independence Day celebration, Soldiers recognized
No keywords found.