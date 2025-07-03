Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes local Independence Day celebration, Soldiers recognized [Image 1 of 4]

    Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes local Independence Day celebration, Soldiers recognized

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground commander Col. John Nelson provides keynote remarks at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 39th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2025.

