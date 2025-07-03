Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes local Independence Day celebration, Soldiers recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Soldier of the Year Spc. Hardi Patel receives a plaque from the Yuma Military Affairs Council presented by Yuma City Councilman Mark Martinez at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 39th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2025.