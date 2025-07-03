Yuma Proving Ground commander keynotes local Independence Day celebration, Soldiers recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Staff Sgt. Angel Viveros of YPG’s elite Airborne Test Force is receives a plaque from the Yuma Military Affairs Council presented by Yuma City Councilman Mark Martinez at the Caballeros de Yuma’s 39th annual Fourth of July Flag Raising Ceremony at Armed Forces Park on July 4, 2025.