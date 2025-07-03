Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon greets Italian members of the Multinational Specialized Unit providing law enforcement in Bosnia. De Leon met with the members of the unit Jan. 13, 2001, in Sarajevo. He noted that Italy's elite military police, the carabinieri, are famous worldwide due to their "formidable military skills, unique style and personality." Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9158598
|VIRIN:
|070503-D-D0439-4837
|Resolution:
|1502x1140
|Size:
|124.71 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Defense Secretary Praises Italian Peacekeepers in Bosnia [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DU Poses No Risk, de Leon Assures European Peacekeepers
No keywords found.