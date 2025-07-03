Deputy Defense Secretary Praises Italian Peacekeepers in Bosnia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon greets Italian members of the Multinational Specialized Unit providing law enforcement in Bosnia. De Leon met with the members of the unit Jan. 13, 2001, in Sarajevo. He noted that Italy's elite military police, the carabinieri, are famous worldwide due to their "formidable military skills, unique style and personality." Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.