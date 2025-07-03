Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Defense Secretary Praises Italian Peacekeepers in Bosnia [Image 4 of 4]

    Deputy Defense Secretary Praises Italian Peacekeepers in Bosnia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon greets Italian members of the Multinational Specialized Unit providing law enforcement in Bosnia. De Leon met with the members of the unit Jan. 13, 2001, in Sarajevo. He noted that Italy's elite military police, the carabinieri, are famous worldwide due to their "formidable military skills, unique style and personality." Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

