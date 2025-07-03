U.S. Official Addresses Depleted Uranium Concerns with Italian Troops in Bosnia

Andrea A. Sarzanini, a U.S. Embassy interpreter in Rome and a retired Army colonel, translates for Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon during a visit to Italian Battle Group soldiers in Sarajevo, Bosnia. De Leon visited Jan. 13, 2001, to talk with the soldiers about growing European concerns over depleted uranium. He assured them U.S. experts have found no link between DU and adverse health effects. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.
DU Poses No Risk, de Leon Assures European Peacekeepers
