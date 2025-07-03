Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Italian Defense Leaders Visit Bosnian Troops [Image 3 of 4]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.03.2007

    Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon (right) and Italian Deputy Defense Minister Domenico Minniti listen to a short briefing at Italian Battle Group headquarters at Marshal Tito Barracks in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The two senior defense leaders visited the contingent Jan. 13, 2001. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.

    U.S. Official Addresses Depleted Uranium Concerns with Italian Troops in Bosnia
    U.S. and Italian Defense Leaders Visit Bosnian Troops, Discuss Depleted Uranium Concerns
    U.S. and Italian Defense Leaders Visit Bosnian Troops
    Deputy Defense Secretary Praises Italian Peacekeepers in Bosnia

