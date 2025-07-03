U.S. and Italian Defense Leaders Visit Bosnian Troops, Discuss Depleted Uranium Concerns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Italian Deputy Defense Minister Domenico Minniti (center) and Deputy Defense Secretary Rudy de Leon (center right) troop the line upon arrival at Marshal Tito Barracks in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The two senior defense leaders visited Jan. 13, 2001, to talk with members of the Italian Battle Group about growing European concerns over depleted uranium. De Leon assured the troops U.S. experts have found no link between DU and adverse health effects. Photo by Linda D. Kozaryn.