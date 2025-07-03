Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers Mentor Afghan Border Police at Remote Outpost [Image 7 of 7]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2007

    Army Capt. John T. Boyd (left), of Cranford, N.J., and Army Master Sgt. Jeffrey P. Lowe (right) from York, Pa., along with their interpreters and the other soldiers in their mentoring team, make themselves at “home” in a tent. The soldiers and interpreters with the border police mentoring team sleep in a tent when at the border control point on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to work with the Afghan border police. Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis P. Valdespino Jr., USMC

    Soldiers Mentor Afghan Border Police

