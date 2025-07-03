U.S. Soldiers Mentor Afghan Border Police at Remote Outpost

Army Capt. John T. Boyd (left), of Cranford, N.J., and Army Master Sgt. Jeffrey P. Lowe (right) from York, Pa., along with their interpreters and the other soldiers in their mentoring team, make themselves at “home” in a tent. The soldiers and interpreters with the border police mentoring team sleep in a tent when at the border control point on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border to work with the Afghan border police. Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis P. Valdespino Jr., USMC
Soldiers Mentor Afghan Border Police
