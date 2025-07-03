Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldier Assists Afghan Border Police with Communications Setup [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S. Soldier Assists Afghan Border Police with Communications Setup

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2007

    Army Sgt. Jeremiah K. Stafford of Charleston, S.C., helps Afghan border police at the Tera zayi District Center set up an antenna for their communications radio. Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis P. Valdespino Jr., USMC

    Date Taken: 12.04.2007
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:35
    Photo ID: 9157086
    VIRIN: 071204-D-D0439-4021
    Resolution: 2592x3872
    Size: 741.08 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
