Army 1st Lt. Robin C. Crumpler (right) from Beulaville, N.C., questions an Afghan man (center) through an interpreter during a security patrol in Khowst province, Afghanistan. Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis P. Valdespino Jr., USMC
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:35
|Photo ID:
|9157087
|VIRIN:
|071204-D-D0439-2935
|Resolution:
|3872x2592
|Size:
|569.02 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldier Questioning Afghan Man During Security Patrol in Afghanistan [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers Mentor Afghan Border Police
