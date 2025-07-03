Date Taken: 12.04.2007 Date Posted: 07.03.2025 21:35 Photo ID: 9157090 VIRIN: 071204-D-D0439-7140 Resolution: 3872x2592 Size: 694.51 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Officers Meet with Afghan Villagers in Khowst Province [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.