    U.S. Army Officers Meet with Afghan Villagers in Khowst Province [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Army Officers Meet with Afghan Villagers in Khowst Province

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2007

    Army 1st Lt. Robin C. Crumpler (left) from Beulaville, N.C., and Army Capt. John T. Boyd, of Cranford, N.J., meet with Afghan villagers after a security patrol in Khowst province, Afghanistan. Photo by Staff Sgt. Luis P. Valdespino Jr., USMC

    Date Taken: 12.04.2007
    VIRIN: 071204-D-D0439-7140
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
