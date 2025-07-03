Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Department Honors Outstanding Employees with Disabilities [Image 4 of 4]

    Defense Department Honors Outstanding Employees with Disabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2007

    The 16 Defense Department Outstanding Employees with Disabilities wait to receive their awards at the 27th Defense Department Disability Awards Ceremony and 20th DoD Disability Forum on Dec. 4, 2007, in Bethesda, Md. Photo by Fred W. Baker III

