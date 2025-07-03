David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speaks at the 27th Defense Department Disability Awards Ceremony and 20th DoD Disability Forum Dec. 4, 2007, in Bethesda, Md. Chu presented awards to 16 outstanding DoD employees with disabilities and three DoD components with outstanding affirmative action programs for people with disabilities. Photo by Fred W. Baker III
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9157078
|VIRIN:
|071205-D-D0439-3981
|Resolution:
|2144x3328
|Size:
|561.91 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Department Honors Outstanding Employees with Disabilities [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Everyday Heroes Receive Defense Department Awards
No keywords found.