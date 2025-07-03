Defense Department Honors Outstanding Employees with Disabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, speaks at the 27th Defense Department Disability Awards Ceremony and 20th DoD Disability Forum Dec. 4, 2007, in Bethesda, Md. Chu presented awards to 16 outstanding DoD employees with disabilities and three DoD components with outstanding affirmative action programs for people with disabilities. Photo by Fred W. Baker III