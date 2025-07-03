DoD Official Honors NSA Program Manager with Disabilities Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, congratulates John H. Loftis Jr., a program manager with a component of the National Security Agency in San Antonio after Loftis received an Outstanding DoD Employee with Disabilities award Dec. 4, 2007. With him is David Heath, vice commander of the National Security Agency, Central Security Service, Texas. Photo by Fred W. Baker III