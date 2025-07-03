Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Official Honors NSA Program Manager with Disabilities Award [Image 2 of 4]

    DoD Official Honors NSA Program Manager with Disabilities Award

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, congratulates John H. Loftis Jr., a program manager with a component of the National Security Agency in San Antonio after Loftis received an Outstanding DoD Employee with Disabilities award Dec. 4, 2007. With him is David Heath, vice commander of the National Security Agency, Central Security Service, Texas. Photo by Fred W. Baker III

