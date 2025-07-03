David S.C. Chu, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, congratulates John H. Loftis Jr., a program manager with a component of the National Security Agency in San Antonio after Loftis received an Outstanding DoD Employee with Disabilities award Dec. 4, 2007. With him is David Heath, vice commander of the National Security Agency, Central Security Service, Texas. Photo by Fred W. Baker III
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2007
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9157079
|VIRIN:
|071205-D-D0439-9311
|Resolution:
|2740x1840
|Size:
|345.12 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD Official Honors NSA Program Manager with Disabilities Award [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Everyday Heroes Receive Defense Department Awards
No keywords found.