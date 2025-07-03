Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disabled White House Official Speaks at Defense Department Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Disabled White House Official Speaks at Defense Department Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.05.2007

    Army Maj. Daniel M. Gade, associate director for domestic policy for the White House, speaks while his words are translated by sign and relayed on a large screen at the 27th Defense Department Disability Awards Ceremony and 20th DoD Disability Forum on Dec. 4, 2007, in Bethesda, Md. Gade lost his right leg in a bomb explosion in Iraq. In his position, Gade works with disability and health care issues, as well as matters relating to military personnel and veterans. He is the first person in that position to have been disabled by wartime injuries. Photo by Fred W. Baker III

