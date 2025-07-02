352 SOW maintenance ensures mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Operations Wing maintainer cleans underneath an MC-130J Commando II at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, June 24, 2025. U.S. forces are professional, lethal, and well prepared to integrate military operations with host‐nation Allies and partners in defense of the Alliance and to deter threats. Daily operations showcase U.S. forces’ lethality to those who may try to test America’s military capabilities (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)