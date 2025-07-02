352 SOW maintenance ensures mission readiness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Operations Wing maintainers perform repairs on a MC-130J Commando II at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, June 24, 2025. The U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. Daily operations showcase U.S. forces’ lethality to those who may try to test America’s military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 04:37
    Photo ID: 9146470
    VIRIN: 250624-F-YJ424-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: GB
    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    352 SOW

