352 SOW maintenance ensures mission readiness

U.S. Air Force 352nd Special Operations Wing maintainers check propeller calibration inside the cockpit of an MC-130J Commando II at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, June 24, 2025. The U.S. military operates across the globe with agile forces and flexible military capabilities to respond to changes in the operational environment and reinforce U.S. commitment to Allies and partners. Daily operations showcase U.S. forces’ lethality to those who may try to test America’s military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Sutton)