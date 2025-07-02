Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving [Image 4 of 4]

    Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving

    KADENA AB, JAPAN

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    Toshihide Smimoji, Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa control room foreman, monitors fuel lines and levels near Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. The DLA Energy Okinawa team handles every part of fuel operations: coordinating deliveries, conducting lab testing, managing storage and inventory, and overseeing distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 22:16
    Photo ID: 9146234
    VIRIN: 250702-F-OO000-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: KADENA AB, JP
    This work, Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Wing, Kadena AB, Defense Logistics Agency, Okinawa, Energy, History

