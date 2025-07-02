Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving

Toshihide Smimoji, Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa control room foreman, monitors fuel lines and levels near Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. The DLA Energy Okinawa team handles every part of fuel operations: coordinating deliveries, conducting lab testing, managing storage and inventory, and overseeing distribution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9146234
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-OO000-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
