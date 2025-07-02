Atsushi Matsuda, Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa physical science technician, extracts JP-8 fuel under a fume hood during testing near Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. JP-8 fuel is utilized widely as the turbine engine fuel for most United States Air Force and North Atlantic Treaty Alliance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|07.01.2025
|07.02.2025 22:16
|9146232
|250702-F-OO000-1101
|6048x4024
|3.73 MB
|KADENA AB, JP
Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving
