Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving

Atsushi Matsuda, Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa physical science technician, extracts JP-8 fuel under a fume hood during testing near Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. JP-8 fuel is utilized widely as the turbine engine fuel for most United States Air Force and North Atlantic Treaty Alliance aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)