Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – At U.S. military bases across Okinawa, every successful mission depends on one critical resource: fuel. Ensuring that steady supply is the job of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa team, who manage the entire fuel supply chain—from delivery to distribution—for all local and visiting U.S. forces on the island.

“We provide the lifeblood that feeds the military missions across Okinawa,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dominic Baker, DLA Energy Japan commander. “We move the fuel that feeds the aircraft, sea vessels, and vehicles on the island, serving our partners and military forces to the best of our ability.”

The DLA Energy Okinawa team handles every part of fuel operations: coordinating deliveries, conducting lab testing, managing storage and inventory, and overseeing distribution. Their team is made up of highly experienced professionals, many with decades of expertise, making this one of the most capable and unique fuel operations in the Department of Defense.

“We’re comprised of mostly master labor contractors and DoD civilians, some with over 50 years of experience,” Baker said. “Many are former fuel troops or logisticians, which makes them incredibly skilled.

Fuel operations on Okinawa date back to the late 1940s, when the U.S. Army began managing the island’s bulk fuel infrastructure after World War II. In 2013, DLA Energy officially took over, making it the only Defense Fuel Support Point in the world operated directly by the agency.

While their work is mostly behind the scenes, the impact is front and center. Thanks to their expert personnel and a mission built on decades of logistics experience, the DLA Energy Okinawa team ensures fuel is always available on land, at sea, or in the air—whenever and wherever it's needed.

