Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa embroidered shirt is worn by an employee of DLA Energy Okinawa near Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. The team is made up of highly experienced members, some of which have over 50 years of experience in fuels and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)