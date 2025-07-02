A Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa embroidered shirt is worn by an employee of DLA Energy Okinawa near Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 2, 2025. The team is made up of highly experienced members, some of which have over 50 years of experience in fuels and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 22:17
|Photo ID:
|9146231
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-OO000-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fueling the Mission: DLA Energy Okinawa keeps forces moving
No keywords found.