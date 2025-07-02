Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires [Image 4 of 4]

    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron members observe and suppress fires during the annual Watt Training Burns held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 27, 2025. This wildland fire training and preparation exercise, executed throughout June, offers opportunities to newly assigned firefighters and dozer operators, as well as incident officers preparing for managing wildfire mitigation operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Malcolm Summers III)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9145940
    VIRIN: 250627-X-VJ291-3004
    Resolution: 5742x4101
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Firefighter

