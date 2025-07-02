Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

30th Civil Engineer Squadron members observe and suppress fires during the annual Watt Training Burns held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 27, 2025. This wildland fire training and preparation exercise, executed throughout June, offers opportunities to newly assigned firefighters and dozer operators, as well as incident officers preparing for managing wildfire mitigation operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Malcolm Summers III)