Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

30th Civil Engineer Squadron members initiate burns during the annual Watt Training Burns training exercise held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 27, 2025. Vandenberg’s prescribed burns utilize several fire-fighting tactics to help deter wildland fires, helping keep military personnel and their families safe, while protecting military assets across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Malcolm Summers III)