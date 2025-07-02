Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron members initiate burns during the annual Watt Training Burns training exercise held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 27, 2025. Vandenberg’s prescribed burns utilize several fire-fighting tactics to help deter wildland fires, helping keep military personnel and their families safe, while protecting military assets across the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Malcolm Summers III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9145939
    VIRIN: 250627-X-VJ291-3003
    Resolution: 5339x3813
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download