Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

30th Civil Engineer Squadron members gather to begin fire initiation and suppression training during the annual Watt Training Burns at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 27, 2025. The annual Watt Training Burns at Vandenberg offer wildland fire training for newly assigned firefighters and dozer operators in a controlled environment. These scheduled exercises help Vandenberg remain safe by offering hands-on experience for new and experienced fire personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Malcolm Summers III)