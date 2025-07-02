Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    30th Civil Engineer Squadron members gather to begin fire initiation and suppression training during the annual Watt Training Burns at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 27, 2025. The annual Watt Training Burns at Vandenberg offer wildland fire training for newly assigned firefighters and dozer operators in a controlled environment. These scheduled exercises help Vandenberg remain safe by offering hands-on experience for new and experienced fire personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Malcolm Summers III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 17:31
    Photo ID: 9145938
    VIRIN: 250627-X-VJ291-3002
    Resolution: 5493x3924
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires
    Vandenberg Trains for Wildfires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Firefighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download